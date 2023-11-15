Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 525,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search