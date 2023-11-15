Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 525,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

