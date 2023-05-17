Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,039,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
625 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1878 F at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

