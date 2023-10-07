Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

