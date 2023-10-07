Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
