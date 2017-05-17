Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2890 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
