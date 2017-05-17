Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2890 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Heritage - June 4, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 C at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

