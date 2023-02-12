Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 582,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1878 B at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

