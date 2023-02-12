Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 582,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
