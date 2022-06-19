1 Mark 1878 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3706 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)