Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1878 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,527,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3706 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
