Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1878 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1878 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1878 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,527,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1878 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3706 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 4,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1878 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1878 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
