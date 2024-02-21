Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1877 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1877 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1877 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Heritage - July 31, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 31, 2014
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search