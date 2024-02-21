Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1877 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1877 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 31, 2014
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
