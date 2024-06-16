Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1877 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1877 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1877 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 697,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Felzmann - November 19, 2008
Seller Felzmann
Date November 19, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1877 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

