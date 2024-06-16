Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1877 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 697,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1877 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Inasta (2)
- Künker (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search