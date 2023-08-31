Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,109,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search