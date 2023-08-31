Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 25, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

