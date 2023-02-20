Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,481,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 H at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

