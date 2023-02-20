Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,481,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1654 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
