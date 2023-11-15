Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,333,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

