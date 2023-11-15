Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,333,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
