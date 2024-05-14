Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,161,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Pruvost (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
