1 Mark 1876 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (10) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)