Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,161,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

