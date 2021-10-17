Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,956,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search