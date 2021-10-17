Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,956,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 D at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

