1 Mark 1876 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (2)