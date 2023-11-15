Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,790,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
