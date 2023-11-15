Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,790,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1876 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
