1 Mark 1876 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

