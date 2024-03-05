Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1876 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,297,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Frühwald (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search