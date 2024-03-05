Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1876 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1876 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1876 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,297,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1876 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1876 A at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search