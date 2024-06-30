Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 J "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,728,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
971 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 J at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

