Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 J "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,728,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
