Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
