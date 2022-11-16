Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 H at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search