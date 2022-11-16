1 Mark 1875 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

