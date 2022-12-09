Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,072,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

