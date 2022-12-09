Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,072,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
