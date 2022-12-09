1 Mark 1875 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the JEAN VINCHON NUMISMATIQUE auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2022.

