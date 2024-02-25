Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,074,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4385 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
