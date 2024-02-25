Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,074,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4385 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search