1 Mark 1875 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4385 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (12) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) Service PCGS (1) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (8)

Heritage (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Stack's (2)

WAG (5)