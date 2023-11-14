Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,646,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3809 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
