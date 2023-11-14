Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,646,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3809 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 E at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

