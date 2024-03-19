Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,538,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 D at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date April 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

