1 Mark 1875 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,538,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
