Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,209,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1875 C at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

