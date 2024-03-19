Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,209,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1366 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (7)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 585 PLN
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
