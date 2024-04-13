1 Mark 1875 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23805 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (13) XF (4) VF (8) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS62 (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

BAC (8)

Denga1700 (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (3)

Künker (8)

Möller (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (6)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)