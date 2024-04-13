Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,690,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23805 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
