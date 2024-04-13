Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,690,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23805 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 253. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

