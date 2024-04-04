1 Mark 1875 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

