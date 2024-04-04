Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1875 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,340,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
