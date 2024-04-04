Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1875 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1875 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1875 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,340,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1875 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1875 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
