1 Mark 1874 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

