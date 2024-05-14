Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,893,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (19)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search