Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 H "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 H "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,893,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1402 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (19)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Roma Numismatics - May 28, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Roma Numismatics - August 22, 2019
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 24, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 H at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

