Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 G "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,210,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction 17 Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1874 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

