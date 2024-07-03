Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 G "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,210,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
