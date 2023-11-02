Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,155,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5595 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 14,500. Bidding took place July 9, 2023.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
