Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,155,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5595 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 14,500. Bidding took place July 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

