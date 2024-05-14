Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 E "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,240,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 E at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
