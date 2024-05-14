Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 E "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,240,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7113 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
