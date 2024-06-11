Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,079,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition AU50 ICG
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Frühwald - July 3, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Soler y Llach - March 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU50 ICG
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

