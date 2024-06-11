Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,079,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7169 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition AU50 ICG
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
