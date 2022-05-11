Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 840,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
