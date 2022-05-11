Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 840,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5801 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (4)
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 C at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

