1 Mark 1874 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,672,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
