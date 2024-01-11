Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,672,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1039 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction MUNZE - June 19, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 260 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1874 B at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

