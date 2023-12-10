Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1874 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1874 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1874 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,310,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - August 30, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1874 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
