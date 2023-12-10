Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1874 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,310,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date August 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
