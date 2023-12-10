1 Mark 1874 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1874 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

