Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1873 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873 F "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Heritage - September 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2011
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

