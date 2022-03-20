Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1873 F "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 109,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 262 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
