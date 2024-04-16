Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1873 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873 D "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 244,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 D at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 13, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

