1 Mark 1873 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 244,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
