1 Mark 1873 D "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (7) AU (12) XF (5) VF (5) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

COINSNET (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (12)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (2)