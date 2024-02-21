Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1873 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873 C "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 25, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 11, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 1873 C at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
