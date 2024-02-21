Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1873 C "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
