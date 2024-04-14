Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1873 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873 B "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 89,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 B at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price

