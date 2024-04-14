Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1873 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 89,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
