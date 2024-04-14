1 Mark 1873 B "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2606 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

