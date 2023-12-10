Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1873 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Mark 1873 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Mark 1873 A "Type 1873-1887" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 930,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NN Coins
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 1873 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search