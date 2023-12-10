1 Mark 1873 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (23) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NN Coins (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (11)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (6)