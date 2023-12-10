Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1873 A "Type 1873-1887" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,56 g
- Pure silver (0,1609 oz) 5,004 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 930,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
