Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (843)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
