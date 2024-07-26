Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (843)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 154 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
