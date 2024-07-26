3 Mark 1909 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24270 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (96) UNC (121) AU (313) XF (275) VF (20) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (6) MS64 (17) MS63 (11) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (5) PF63 (5) PF61 (1) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (43) PCGS (34) ННР (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Alexander (3)

ANTIUM AURUM (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)

Aurea (5)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (2)

Busso Peus (41)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (22)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (18)

GGN (2)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (22)

Heritage (27)

Heritage Eur (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (10)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (15)

Höhn (56)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (8)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (15)

Künker (114)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (2)

London Coin Galleries (2)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (5)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (10)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (6)

NOA (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Numision (1)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (35)

Rhenumis (9)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (13)

Spink (2)

Stack's (12)

Status International (3)

Stephen Album (6)

Teutoburger (95)

UBS (10)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (92)

WCN (12)

Westfälische (5)

Wójcicki (2)

Zöttl (1)