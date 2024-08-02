Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
