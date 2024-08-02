Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2174 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

