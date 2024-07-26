2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3776 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

