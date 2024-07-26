Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign. Thin rim

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" 25th years of the reign Thin rim - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" 25th years of the reign Thin rim - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 62,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (695) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3776 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Search