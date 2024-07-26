Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign. Thin rim
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (695) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thin rim. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3776 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
