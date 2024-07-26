Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thick rim (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign. Thick rim

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" 25th years of the reign Thick rim - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" 25th years of the reign Thick rim - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (456) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thick rim. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

