Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thick rim (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign. Thick rim
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (456) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen". 25th years of the reign. Thick rim. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place August 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
