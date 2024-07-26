Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 190

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (478)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

