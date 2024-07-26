Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 190
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Charles Gonthier (Prince of Schwarzburg-Sondershausen)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (478)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
