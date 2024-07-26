2 Mark 1896 A "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Schwarzburg-Sondershausen" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (54) AU (148) XF (150) VF (88) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (9) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (19) NGC (7)

