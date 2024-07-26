Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (496)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (31)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (21)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Gärtner (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (24)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (15)
- Höhn (24)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (143)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Rhenumis (10)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (14)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (64)
- UBS (6)
- WAG (38)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (10)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 24
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search