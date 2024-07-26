2 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

