Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

