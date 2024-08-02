Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 A "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,900. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4031 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
