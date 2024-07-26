Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (4)
  • BAC (14)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (20)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (102)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (8)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (25)
  • Westfälische (6)
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search