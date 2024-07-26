Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
1203 $
Price in auction currency 190000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
