Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000
  • Mintage PROOF 90

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20711 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (19)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (83)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (14)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

