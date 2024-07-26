Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
- Mintage PROOF 90
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20711 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
