Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

