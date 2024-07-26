Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Archives International Auctions (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (13)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (60)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (56)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (31)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (16)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (29)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (23)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (83)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (22)
- Höhn (51)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (15)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (10)
- Künker (192)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (11)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (11)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (10)
- Reinhard Fischer (29)
- Rhenumis (9)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Savoca Numismatik (3)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (20)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (21)
- Stephen Album (13)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Teutoburger (95)
- UBS (11)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (87)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (7)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
