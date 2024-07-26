3 Mark 1911 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

