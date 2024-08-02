20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (19) AU (41) XF (57) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Frankfurter (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (66)

Leu (2)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Rapp (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (3)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)