20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,500
- Mintage PROOF 132
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
