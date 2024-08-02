Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,500
  • Mintage PROOF 132

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (66)
  • Leu (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3147 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2034 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

