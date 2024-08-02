Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (79)
  • Leu (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (12)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3238 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4791 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search