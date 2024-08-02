Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,250. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4791 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
