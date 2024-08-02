Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Adolf I (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6960 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
14979 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
