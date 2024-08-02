20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (48) AU (46) XF (26) VF (26) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (5) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) GENI (2) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (14)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (68)

Leu (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rapp (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (6)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)