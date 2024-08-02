Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Adolf I (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,500. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6960 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
14979 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1874 B "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

